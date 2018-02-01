Championship
Fulham15:00Nottm Forest
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Nottingham Forest

Fulham player Ryan Sessegnon celebrates a goal with Lucas Piazon
Fulham are on a seven-match unbeaten run in the Championship, winning six of those games to move into the play-off places
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 GMT

Fulham will assess captain Tom Cairney (knee) and forward Floyd Ayite (calf).

Defender Cyrus Christie and striker Aleksandar Mitrovic may make their debuts after joining on deadline day.

Nottingham Forest have seven new faces available after a hectic end to the January transfer window, but most of the players have not much game time.

Costel Pantilimon is likely to start in goal, with Joe Lolley, Lee Tomlin, Jack Colback, Adlene Guedioura and Ashkan Dejagah all in contention.

SAM's prediction
Home win 60%Draw 23%Away win 17%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Fulham haven't won three consecutive league matches against Nottingham Forest since October 1952 (four in a row).
  • Forest haven't ended on the losing side in both league matches against Fulham in a season since 2000-01, when Fulham were promoted to the Premier League.
  • The Cottagers have won six of their past seven league games (D1), including each of the past four; they last won five or more in a row under Jean Tigana's stewardship (12 successive wins).
  • Forest have failed to score in five of their past six Championship games, although they won their last away game against current league leaders Wolves.
  • Fulham have scored a goal in the 88th minute or later in each of their past three Championship outings, winning with 90th-minute goals against both Barnsley and Middlesbrough.
  • Indeed, Fulham have won 13 points from losing positions this season; two more points than any other Championship side.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd February 2018

  • FulhamFulham15:00Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
  • Aston VillaAston Villa15:00BurtonBurton Albion
  • DerbyDerby County15:00BrentfordBrentford
  • LeedsLeeds United15:00CardiffCardiff City
  • NorwichNorwich City15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
  • PrestonPreston North End15:00HullHull City
  • QPRQueens Park Rangers15:00BarnsleyBarnsley
  • ReadingReading15:00MillwallMillwall
  • Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday15:00BirminghamBirmingham City
  • SunderlandSunderland15:00IpswichIpswich Town
  • WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers17:30Sheff UtdSheffield United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves29205451222965
2Derby29159544232154
3Aston Villa29158643251853
4Cardiff28156740251551
5Bristol City29149642321051
6Fulham29139749351448
7Sheff Utd29144114233946
8Middlesbrough291361038271145
9Preston29111263528745
10Leeds29135114033744
11Brentford29111084236643
12Ipswich29124134141040
13Norwich29117112933-440
14Millwall29811103333035
15Nottm Forest29112163546-1135
16Sheff Wed29712103034-433
17QPR2989123142-1133
18Reading2988133337-432
19Barnsley2969142943-1427
20Birmingham2976161940-2127
21Hull29511133945-626
22Bolton2868142646-2026
23Sunderland29510143150-1925
24Burton2966172255-3324
View full Championship table

Top Stories