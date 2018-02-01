Fulham v Nottingham Forest

Fulham are on a seven-match unbeaten run in the Championship, winning six of those games to move into the play-off places

Fulham will assess captain Tom Cairney (knee) and forward Floyd Ayite (calf).

Defender Cyrus Christie and striker Aleksandar Mitrovic may make their debuts after joining on deadline day.

Nottingham Forest have seven new faces available after a hectic end to the January transfer window, but most of the players have not much game time.

Costel Pantilimon is likely to start in goal, with Joe Lolley, Lee Tomlin, Jack Colback, Adlene Guedioura and Ashkan Dejagah all in contention.

SAM's prediction Home win 60% Draw 23% Away win 17%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts