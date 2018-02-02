Championship
Leeds15:00Cardiff
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Cardiff City

Pierre-Michel Lasogga
Pierre-Michel Lasogga has scored seven goals for Leeds this season
Leeds United remain without the suspended Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips, Eunan O'Kane and Samu Saiz.

Conor Shaughnessy (ankle) is set to be out for several weeks and new signing Tyler Roberts will not make his debut as he has a knock.

Cardiff could give debuts to new signings Gary Madine and Jamie Ward.

Full-back Joe Bennett serves a one-match ban for his red card in the FA Cup defeat by Manchester City on Sunday.

Match facts

  • Leeds have won one of their last 10 home league games against Cardiff (D3 L6), winning 1-0 courtesy of an Alex Mowatt strike in November 2015.
  • Cardiff have not conceded more than once in any of their last 12 league trips to Elland Road (seven conceded in total) since a 3-0 defeat in April 1963.
  • Since a run of four successive league wins, Leeds United have picked up just two points in their last five games (D2 L3), failing to score on four occasions in this run.
  • Cardiff have conceded 56% of their league goals in the last 30 minutes this season; only opponents Leeds (58%) have recorded a higher percentage.
  • Leeds have lost 11 of the 12 games they have fallen behind in this season in the Championship (92%); the worst such percentage in the competition.
  • Since leaving Leeds in April 2013, Neil Warnock has faced his former club four times and won all four matches, two of which have been with Cardiff.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves29205451222965
2Derby29159544232154
3Aston Villa29158643251853
4Cardiff28156740251551
5Bristol City29149642321051
6Fulham29139749351448
7Sheff Utd29144114233946
8Middlesbrough291361038271145
9Preston29111263528745
10Leeds29135114033744
11Brentford29111084236643
12Ipswich29124134141040
13Norwich29117112933-440
14Millwall29811103333035
15Nottm Forest29112163546-1135
16Sheff Wed29712103034-433
17QPR2989123142-1133
18Reading2988133337-432
19Barnsley2969142943-1427
20Birmingham2976161940-2127
21Hull29511133945-626
22Bolton2868142646-2026
23Sunderland29510143150-1925
24Burton2966172255-3324
