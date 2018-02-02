Aston Villa v Burton Albion
Aston Villa could give a debut to striker Lewis Grabban, who signed on loan from Bournemouth on Wednesday.
On-loan Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe is also hoping to make his first Villa appearance, but may again be named on the substitutes' bench.
Burton Albion winger Lloyd Dyer is likely to return after a back problem.
Midfielder Jacob Davenport could play his first game for the Brewers, and striker Darren Bent may be fit despite a knock in the 3-1 loss to Reading.
Left-back Damien McCrory (knee) misses the game at Villa Park.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 73%
|Draw 17%
|Away win 10%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Aston Villa are yet to lose to Burton in three league meetings (W2 D1).
- Although Burton lost their only match at Villa Park in last season's Championship, manager Nigel Clough has won there previously - a 2-1 win in the FA Cup with Sheffield United in January 2014.
- Steve Bruce has won five of six previous managerial meetings with Clough (D1) including both home matches against him.
- The Villans have won each of their past five league games; their best run in the league since April 1998 (also five successive wins). They last won six or more in a row in February 1990 (seven consecutive wins).
- Burton have conceded 12 goals in their past three Championship games (L3); as many as they Brewers had conceded their previous is 11 league outings.
- Robert Snodgrass has scored or assisted in each of his past five Championship games for Aston Villa, scoring four goals and providing two assists.