Championship
Aston Villa15:00Burton
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Burton Albion

Darren Bent in action for Burton
Burton Albion new boy Darren Bent scored 25 goals in 53 starts while an Aston Villa player
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 GMT

Aston Villa could give a debut to striker Lewis Grabban, who signed on loan from Bournemouth on Wednesday.

On-loan Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe is also hoping to make his first Villa appearance, but may again be named on the substitutes' bench.

Burton Albion winger Lloyd Dyer is likely to return after a back problem.

Midfielder Jacob Davenport could play his first game for the Brewers, and striker Darren Bent may be fit despite a knock in the 3-1 loss to Reading.

Left-back Damien McCrory (knee) misses the game at Villa Park.

SAM's prediction
Home win 73%Draw 17%Away win 10%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Aston Villa are yet to lose to Burton in three league meetings (W2 D1).
  • Although Burton lost their only match at Villa Park in last season's Championship, manager Nigel Clough has won there previously - a 2-1 win in the FA Cup with Sheffield United in January 2014.
  • Steve Bruce has won five of six previous managerial meetings with Clough (D1) including both home matches against him.
  • The Villans have won each of their past five league games; their best run in the league since April 1998 (also five successive wins). They last won six or more in a row in February 1990 (seven consecutive wins).
  • Burton have conceded 12 goals in their past three Championship games (L3); as many as they Brewers had conceded their previous is 11 league outings.
  • Robert Snodgrass has scored or assisted in each of his past five Championship games for Aston Villa, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves29205451222965
2Derby29159544232154
3Aston Villa29158643251853
4Cardiff28156740251551
5Bristol City29149642321051
6Fulham29139749351448
7Sheff Utd29144114233946
8Middlesbrough291361038271145
9Preston29111263528745
10Leeds29135114033744
11Brentford29111084236643
12Ipswich29124134141040
13Norwich29117112933-440
14Millwall29811103333035
15Nottm Forest29112163546-1135
16Sheff Wed29712103034-433
17QPR2989123142-1133
18Reading2988133337-432
19Barnsley2969142943-1427
20Birmingham2976161940-2127
21Hull29511133945-626
22Bolton2868142646-2026
23Sunderland29510143150-1925
24Burton2966172255-3324
View full Championship table

