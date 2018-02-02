Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday forward Marco Matias has scored one goal in eight games this season

Sheffield Wednesday forward Marco Matias (thigh) could feature after missing the draw with Middlesbrough.

Midfielder Barry Bannan (hip) has returned to full training but will not be included in Saturday's squad.

Birmingham are likely to be without winger Jacques Maghoma and midfielder David Davis after they picked up injuries in the win over Sunderland.

Manager Steve Cotterill confirmed one of the pair will definitely be missing, but would not reveal which one.

Cotterill added the second player would have a '50-50' chance of playing at best.

SAM's prediction Home win 55% Draw 25% Away win 20%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

