Championship
Sheff Wed15:00Birmingham
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday forward Marco Matias in action against Reading in the FA Cup
Sheffield Wednesday forward Marco Matias has scored one goal in eight games this season
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday forward Marco Matias (thigh) could feature after missing the draw with Middlesbrough.

Midfielder Barry Bannan (hip) has returned to full training but will not be included in Saturday's squad.

Birmingham are likely to be without winger Jacques Maghoma and midfielder David Davis after they picked up injuries in the win over Sunderland.

Manager Steve Cotterill confirmed one of the pair will definitely be missing, but would not reveal which one.

Cotterill added the second player would have a '50-50' chance of playing at best.

SAM's prediction
Home win 55%Draw 25%Away win 20%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in six league matches against the Blues at Hillsborough (W4 D2) since losing 3-0 in December 2006.
  • Birmingham have not scored a league goal in any of their last three visits since a Lee Novak goal in a 4-1 defeat in March 2014.
  • The Owls have failed to score in five successive Championship games, last scoring 475 minutes ago against Nottingham Forest in December.
  • Birmingham City have scored four goals and picked up five points in their last three away games; as many goals and three more points than in their opening 11 away games of the season.
  • Gary Hooper has scored 33.3% of Sheffield Wednesday's league goals this season but has only bagged three in his last 13 league games.
  • Birmingham have scored just nine second half goals this season; Sheffield Wednesday have scored nine goals between the 64th and 70th minutes alone.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves29205451222965
2Derby29159544232154
3Aston Villa29158643251853
4Cardiff28156740251551
5Bristol City29149642321051
6Fulham29139749351448
7Sheff Utd29144114233946
8Middlesbrough291361038271145
9Preston29111263528745
10Leeds29135114033744
11Brentford29111084236643
12Ipswich29124134141040
13Norwich29117112933-440
14Millwall29811103333035
15Nottm Forest29112163546-1135
16Sheff Wed29712103034-433
17QPR2989123142-1133
18Reading2988133337-432
19Barnsley2969142943-1427
20Birmingham2976161940-2127
21Hull29511133945-626
22Bolton2868142646-2026
23Sunderland29510143150-1925
24Burton2966172255-3324
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC