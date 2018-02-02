Norwich City v Middlesbrough

James Maddison is Norwich's top scorer with eight league goals this season

Norwich could be without forward James Maddison, who only returned to training on Friday after a muscle problem.

Harrison Reed should stay at right-back with Ivo Pinto (knee) out and Timm Klose (foot) is a doubt, while Wes Hoolahan and Tom Trybull are available.

Middlesbrough could give debuts to new signings Muhamed Besic and Martin Cranie.

Fellow new recruit Jack Harrison is unlikely to be involved as he lacks match fitness.

SAM's prediction Home win 38% Draw 28% Away win 34%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

