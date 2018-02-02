Derby County v Brentford
-
Derby County boss could give a debut to attacking midfielder Kasey Palmer, who joined the Rams on loan from Chelsea on Wednesday.
Midfielder Bradley Johnson is a doubt despite returning to training after a back problem.
Lasse Vibe is unlikely to feature for Brentford as he negotiates a move to an unnamed Chinese Super League club.
Fellow forward Chiedozie Ogbene could be involved after signing from Limerick but left-back Rico Henry (knee) is out.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 45%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 27%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Derby County haven't lost at home to Brentford in a league match since February 1939, winning five and drawing three since.
- The Bees did, however, win an Anglo-Italian Cup tie at the Baseball Ground in February 1993, a 2-1 victory courtesy of two Gary Blissett goals.
- Gary Rowett defeated Brentford in all four league meetings when he was Birmingham boss but is yet to win against them as Derby manager (P2 W0 D1 L1).
- Derby have conceded just three goals in their past 13 Championship games, including clean sheets in each of their past three. In fact, only Wolves (16) have kept more clean sheets than the Rams (15) this season.
- Brentford have won six of their past 10 Championship games (D1 L3), after winning just five of their first 19 this season (D9 L5).
- Lasse Vibe has scored seven goals in his past eight Championship games for Brentford; the Danish striker drew blanks in his first 11 league games this season.