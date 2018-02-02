Championship
Derby15:00Brentford
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Brentford

Derby County midfielder Bradley Johnson
Bradley Johnson has scored 12 goals in 92 games since joining Derby in September 2015
Derby County boss could give a debut to attacking midfielder Kasey Palmer, who joined the Rams on loan from Chelsea on Wednesday.

Midfielder Bradley Johnson is a doubt despite returning to training after a back problem.

Lasse Vibe is unlikely to feature for Brentford as he negotiates a move to an unnamed Chinese Super League club.

Fellow forward Chiedozie Ogbene could be involved after signing from Limerick but left-back Rico Henry (knee) is out.

SAM's prediction
Home win 45%Draw 28%Away win 27%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Derby County haven't lost at home to Brentford in a league match since February 1939, winning five and drawing three since.
  • The Bees did, however, win an Anglo-Italian Cup tie at the Baseball Ground in February 1993, a 2-1 victory courtesy of two Gary Blissett goals.
  • Gary Rowett defeated Brentford in all four league meetings when he was Birmingham boss but is yet to win against them as Derby manager (P2 W0 D1 L1).
  • Derby have conceded just three goals in their past 13 Championship games, including clean sheets in each of their past three. In fact, only Wolves (16) have kept more clean sheets than the Rams (15) this season.
  • Brentford have won six of their past 10 Championship games (D1 L3), after winning just five of their first 19 this season (D9 L5).
  • Lasse Vibe has scored seven goals in his past eight Championship games for Brentford; the Danish striker drew blanks in his first 11 league games this season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves29205451222965
2Derby29159544232154
3Aston Villa29158643251853
4Cardiff28156740251551
5Bristol City29149642321051
6Fulham29139749351448
7Sheff Utd29144114233946
8Middlesbrough291361038271145
9Preston29111263528745
10Leeds29135114033744
11Brentford29111084236643
12Ipswich29124134141040
13Norwich29117112933-440
14Millwall29811103333035
15Nottm Forest29112163546-1135
16Sheff Wed29712103034-433
17QPR2989123142-1133
18Reading2988133337-432
19Barnsley2969142943-1427
20Birmingham2976161940-2127
21Hull29511133945-626
22Bolton2868142646-2026
23Sunderland29510143150-1925
24Burton2966172255-3324
View full Championship table

