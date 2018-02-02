Derby County v Brentford

From the section

Bradley Johnson has scored 12 goals in 92 games since joining Derby in September 2015

Derby County boss could give a debut to attacking midfielder Kasey Palmer, who joined the Rams on loan from Chelsea on Wednesday.

Midfielder Bradley Johnson is a doubt despite returning to training after a back problem.

Lasse Vibe is unlikely to feature for Brentford as he negotiates a move to an unnamed Chinese Super League club.

Fellow forward Chiedozie Ogbene could be involved after signing from Limerick but left-back Rico Henry (knee) is out.

SAM's prediction Home win 45% Draw 28% Away win 27%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts