Reading v Millwall

Reading may give starts to loan signings centre-back Tommy Elphick and striker Chris Martin against Millwall.

Club captain Paul McShane and midfielder John Swift (both hamstring) are still continuing their recoveries.

Tim Cahill is not yet fit to feature for the Lions, but fellow newcomer Ben Marshall could make his debut.

On-loan defender Jason Shackell could return after being ineligible to face parent club Derby, but forward Aiden O'Brien (ankle) remains sidelined.

SAM's prediction Home win 44% Draw 28% Away win 28%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"The win at Burton on Tuesday gave us a little boost, but Millwall will be very important as well. Hopefully we can replicate the performance from midweek.

"When we met Millwall earlier in the season, it was a game where we suddenly let a 1-0 lead slip and came out on the wrong end of a result.

"But that's what Championship football is all about, we've experienced it a bit this season and we need to better prepared for that on Saturday."

