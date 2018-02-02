Championship
QPR15:00Barnsley
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Barnsley

QPR midfielder Luke Freeman in action
QPR midfielder Luke Freeman has set up nine goals in the Championship this season
QPR's Pawel Wszolek is available to return from a concussion while fellow midfielder Jordan Cousins (hamstring) will be assessed.

Defenders James Perch and Grant Hall (both knee) and forward Paul Smyth (thigh) and striker Idrissa Sylla (calf) are out.

Barnsley could give debuts to deadline-day signings Christoph Knasmullner, Matt Mills and Oli McBurnie.

Defender Dimitri Cavare serves a one-match ban.

Match facts

  • QPR have won 21 and lost none of their last 24 home matches against Barnsley since losing 5-0 in January 1950.
  • The Tykes have lost each of their last 10 league visits to Loftus Road against QPR, last avoiding defeat in November 1999 in a 2-2 draw.
  • Queens Park Rangers' last four home wins have come against teams starting the day in the top four of the Championship; their last home win against a side in the bottom half of the table outside of August was in April 2017 against Nottingham Forest.
  • Barnsley have scored just six goals in their last 13 league games, failing to score more than once in this run.
  • Each of QPR's last six Championship goals have been scored by different players.
  • Barnsley are one of four Championship side this season to have failed to win after going behind, along with Bolton, Reading and Sunderland.

