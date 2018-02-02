Championship
Sunderland15:00Ipswich
Venue: Stadium of Light

Sunderland v Ipswich Town

Ashley Fletcher in action for Middlesbrough
Ashley Fletcher has joined Sunderland on loan until the end of the season
Sunderland's deadline day signings Lee Camp, Ovie Ejaria and Ashley Fletcher could all make their debuts.

Chris Coleman still has worries at centre-back, with John O'Shea hoping to recover from illness and Lamine Kone still doubtful after a knee problem.

Ipswich midfielder Cole Skuse should feature after overcoming a foot injury, but Dean Gerken (hip) remains absent.

Striker David McGoldrick and Tristan Nydam are doubtful with knocks, and Tom Adeyemi is likely to miss out.

Match facts

  • Sunderland have won their last seven home matches against Ipswich in all competitions, though this is the first meeting at the Stadium of Light since January 2007.
  • The Tractor Boys haven't won away at Sunderland since August 1989, a 4-2 victory at Roker Park.
  • Chris Coleman was victorious over Mick McCarthy the last time they faced, with Coleman's Coventry winning 2-1 in a Championship game against Wolves in February 2009.
  • McCarthy has never won away from home at Sunderland in the second tier (P5 W0 D1 L4), with one of those defeats a 6-0 defeat in December 1995 as Millwall manager.
  • Sunderland have won seven points in their last four league games at the Stadium of Light, more than their last 17 home games combined.
  • Ipswich have won just one of their last eight away Championship outings (D2 L5), failing to win any of their last four (D1 L3).

Saturday 3rd February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves29205451222965
2Derby29159544232154
3Aston Villa29158643251853
4Cardiff28156740251551
5Bristol City29149642321051
6Fulham29139749351448
7Sheff Utd29144114233946
8Middlesbrough291361038271145
9Preston29111263528745
10Leeds29135114033744
11Brentford29111084236643
12Ipswich29124134141040
13Norwich29117112933-440
14Millwall29811103333035
15Nottm Forest29112163546-1135
16Sheff Wed29712103034-433
17QPR2989123142-1133
18Reading2988133337-432
19Barnsley2969142943-1427
20Birmingham2976161940-2127
21Hull29511133945-626
22Bolton2868142646-2026
23Sunderland29510143150-1925
24Burton2966172255-3324
