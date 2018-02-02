Sunderland v Ipswich Town

From the section

Ashley Fletcher has joined Sunderland on loan until the end of the season

Sunderland's deadline day signings Lee Camp, Ovie Ejaria and Ashley Fletcher could all make their debuts.

Chris Coleman still has worries at centre-back, with John O'Shea hoping to recover from illness and Lamine Kone still doubtful after a knee problem.

Ipswich midfielder Cole Skuse should feature after overcoming a foot injury, but Dean Gerken (hip) remains absent.

Striker David McGoldrick and Tristan Nydam are doubtful with knocks, and Tom Adeyemi is likely to miss out.

SAM's prediction Home win 46% Draw 27% Away win 27%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts