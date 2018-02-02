Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United
Wolves will include Benik Afobe in their squad to face Sheffield United after the striker rejoined the Championship leaders on Wednesday.
Midfielder Romain Saiss (hamstring) remains out after missing the win at Ipswich last Saturday.
Sheffield United have no new injury or suspension concerns following Tuesday's 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa.
Goalkeeper Jamal Blackman (groin) is undergoing rehabilitation with parent club Chelsea.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 64%
|Draw 22%
|Away win 14%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Wolves have lost one of their last 11 home league matches against Sheffield United (W5 D5).
- The Blades have not done a Football League double over Wolves since the 1989/90 season.
- Nottingham Forest ended Wolves' 11 game unbeaten home run (W9 D2) in their last home league game, they haven't lost two in a run at Molineux since February 2017.
- Sheffield United are winless in their last 11 Championship matches when facing a side starting that day top of the table (D4 L7), with their last win of this kind coming in October 2003 against West Bromwich Albion.
- The Blades have won just two of their last 12 league games (D4 L6), this is after 11 wins in their previous 14 (L3).
- Chris Wilder's only previous managerial trip to Molineux saw his Northampton side - then of League Two - win 3-2 at Wolves in the League Cup in August 2014.