Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United

Benik Afobe scored 23 goals in 48 appearances during his first spell with Wolves

Wolves will include Benik Afobe in their squad to face Sheffield United after the striker rejoined the Championship leaders on Wednesday.

Midfielder Romain Saiss (hamstring) remains out after missing the win at Ipswich last Saturday.

Sheffield United have no new injury or suspension concerns following Tuesday's 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa.

Goalkeeper Jamal Blackman (groin) is undergoing rehabilitation with parent club Chelsea.

SAM's prediction Home win 64% Draw 22% Away win 14%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

