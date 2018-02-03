League Two
Chesterfield15:00Crawley
Venue: Proact Stadium

Chesterfield v Crawley Town

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton30186666303660
2Wycombe29157755401552
3Notts County29149648321651
4Exeter2816394033751
5Coventry29155934211350
6Mansfield291311543321150
7Swindon29162114540550
8Accrington28154948341449
9Lincoln City29139741281348
10Newport30121084136546
11Colchester30111094037343
12Crawley30126123235-342
13Carlisle29118103937241
14Stevenage30108123841-338
15Cambridge29108112839-1138
16Cheltenham3098134045-535
17Grimsby3198142843-1535
18Port Vale3096153441-733
19Yeovil2987144150-931
20Morecambe3079142941-1230
21Crewe2992183449-1529
22Chesterfield3076173053-2327
23Forest Green3075183153-2226
24Barnet2957172843-1522
