League Two
Colchester15:00Newport
Venue: Weston Homes Community Stadium

Colchester United v Newport County

David Pipe
David Pipe has won one cap for Wales

David Pipe is a doubt for Newport with a hamstring injury that could make him miss their FA Cup fourth round replay at Wembley against Tottenham Hotspur.

However, fellow defender Mark O'Brien has recovered after illness forced him to miss Newport's 3-1 loss at Lincoln.

Colchester, one place and three points behind Newport, are hopeful Ryan Inniss can recover from an ankle injury.

The U's could also welcome back winger Brennan Dickinson who is returning from a serious knee injury.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton30186666303660
2Wycombe29157755401552
3Notts County29149648321651
4Exeter2816394033751
5Coventry29155934211350
6Mansfield291311543321150
7Swindon29162114540550
8Accrington28154948341449
9Lincoln City29139741281348
10Newport30121084136546
11Colchester30111094037343
12Crawley30126123235-342
13Carlisle29118103937241
14Stevenage30108123841-338
15Cambridge29108112839-1138
16Cheltenham3098134045-535
17Grimsby3198142843-1535
18Port Vale3096153441-733
19Yeovil2987144150-931
20Morecambe3079142941-1230
21Crewe2992183449-1529
22Chesterfield3076173053-2327
23Forest Green3075183153-2226
24Barnet2957172843-1522
View full League Two table

