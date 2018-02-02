Motherwell v Partick Thistle

Five points and five places separate Thistle and Well

Elliott Frear is set to return for Motherwell for the first time this year against Partick Thistle at Fir Park.

George Newell is set to return next week, while Ryan Bowman faces another month out and Ellis Plummer will miss the rest of the season.

Partick Thistle hope they have contained a sickness bug which affected two players earlier in the week.

If so they could have an unchanged squad, but Gary Fraser, Stuart Bannigan and Christie Elliott remain out.

Motherwell are unbeaten on home soil against Partick Thistle in their previous 12 meetings and have won the past four against the Jags at Fir Park.

But Well have won just one of their past 11 games in the top flight.

And the Jags won the most recent encounter with the Steelmen, 3-2 at Firhill.

Thistle's Tomas Cerny has made more saves than any other goalkeeper in the Scottish Premiership this season (74).

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson may still bring in another striker after seeing a move break down on deadline day, with George Newell and Ryan Bowman injured.

"Had they been fit I wouldn't be looking again but unfortunately they both got injured in the space of 24 hours," Robinson said.

"We will see what comes up, but I don't want to rush into it. I don't want to just fill the squad with players.

"We have three or four players I feel can really contribute, and then we have to look down the line to the young ones."

Thistle full-back Callum Booth thinks it is positive the club were quiet in the transfer window, with boss Alan Archibald making only one signing - defender Baily Cargill on loan from Bournemouth.

"With the boys [Abdul Osman and Mustapha Dumbuya] coming back from injury, I know it's an old cliche, but it's kind of been like new signings for us. We still have a couple to come back as well.

"The squad is really healthy and there's no point signing players for the sake of it. It's probably good that the manager didn't bring anyone in and now it's up to us to prove him right."