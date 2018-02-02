Kilmarnock v Celtic

Kilmarnock lost 2-0 to Celtic at Rugby Park earlier this season

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Kilmarnock have fitness doubts over midfielders Alan Power and Chris Burke before Saturday's lunchtime visit of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

New recruits Aaron Tshibola and Aaron Simpson come into the squad and either Leo Fasan or Jasko Keranovic will be goalkeeper back-up to Jamie MacDonald.

New signings Jack Hendry and Scott Bain are included in Celtic's squad.

But they are missing eight injured players including Craig Gordon, Leigh Griffiths and Stuart Armstrong.

Marvin Compper, Jonny Hayes, Tom Rogic, Anthony Ralston and Patrick Roberts also remain out.

MATCH STATS

Kilmarnock are on a 16-game winless streak against Celtic in the top flight, last beating them 2-0 at Celtic Park in October 2012, but they drew 1-1 in Glasgow in October.

Celtic are unbeaten in their past 13 trips to Rugby Park.

No player has had a hand in more goals in the Scottish Premiership this season than Celtic's Scott Sinclair, who has nine goals and four assists.

Kilmarnock have won their past three home league games and have not won four in a row at home in the top flight since October 2014.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS:

New Kilmarnock midfielder Aaron Tshibola could face former Aston Villa team-mate Scott Sinclair if he makes his debut against Celtic.

"He was actually my room-mate at Aston Villa," said Tshibola. "I know Scotty quite well and it will be good to see him again. We have kept in touch.

"I didn't really speak to him too much before coming up here but I'm obviously aware of what Scotty's achieved here. He's a great player and a great person so I'm happy for him.

"He's a very experienced player and he's achieved a lot. I have gained a fair amount from the small time I was with him at Aston Villa."

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers: "Jack Hendry is ready to play. He has played in different systems at Dundee and as a young player he was a right winger, interestingly enough.

"He is still developing but I would have no hesitation in putting him in.

"Stevie [Clarke] has done an excellent job at Kilmarnock. He has them set up deep, they defend really deep and deny you space, especially in the final third of the pitch.

"They play narrow so you have to be patient. He has got them very well organised, very tight and brought in some different players so it will be a tough game for us."