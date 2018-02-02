Manchester United v Huddersfield Town

Since the start of last season, Alexis Sanchez has been involved in eight goals in his nine league games against promoted sides

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United are likely to hand Alexis Sanchez his home debut but Marouane Fellaini is out after suffering a midweek knee injury.

Eric Bailly and Zlatan Ibrahimovic remain long-term injury absentees.

Huddersfield are assessing the fitness of Scott Malone and Danny Williams, who both missed out against Liverpool.

Head coach David Wagner may rotate his squad with Rajiv van La Parra, Tom Ince and Alex Pritchard amongst his options to come into the side.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "After a shock to the system away to Tottenham in midweek, where Manchester United lost by two or more goals for only the second time in 87 games in all competitions, they return to a fixture that has equally haunting connotations.

"I was in West Yorkshire in October to witness Huddersfield's first win over United since 1952; a day, whatever happens this season, that will live long in the memory for all Terriers fans.

"Jose Mourinho will hope for an immediate reaction and a far more routine afternoon for Alexis Sanchez's home debut, and to maintain a record where only Manchester City have won at Old Trafford in the last 39 matches.

"Huddersfield have far more crucial fixtures lying in wait although, as David Wagner told me earlier in the week, they are playing at the Theatre of Dreams."

Twitter: @SteveBowercomm

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho: "The game is important for us because we need points to be the first of the last (after Manchester City). We have to try to finish second.

"We're doing better than last season and it's very important for us to do better than last season. We are trying to win something this season, and if not, we will try to be stronger for next season.

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner: "The home game against Manchester United was one of the examples where everything went in our favour. We have to show our desire and belief to get something out of the game tomorrow.

"We've found ideas in the past that you can use to get something out of the games against the top six. The question is how uncomfortable can we make it for them?

"It's so important that you stay in the game, make it uncomfortable and use the first opportunity you have."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Teams have found out what Huddersfield try to do to you, and it has not been working very well for a while. David Wagner's side are on a run of seven league games without a win and confidence must be becoming an issue.

Manchester United had a bad result against Tottenham at Wembley on Wednesday but I think we will see a reaction from Jose Mourinho's side at Old Trafford.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first league meeting at Old Trafford since March 1972, when Manchester United won 2-0 with goals from Ian Storey-Moore and George Best.

United have won seven of their last nine league and cup matches against Huddersfield, with their solitary loss coming in October's reverse fixture.

Huddersfield are winless in their last 14 away games in all competitions against United, losing nine, since a 6-0 triumph in September 1930.

The Terriers could complete a top-flight double against Manchester United for just the second time, having done so in 1930-31.

Manchester United

The midweek defeat against Tottenham ended United's eight-game unbeaten league run. It also brought to an end a sequence of four successive league clean sheets.

United have lost only two of their last 39 home league matches, with both coming against Manchester City.

They haven't been beaten home and away by a promoted side since Wimbledon completed the double over them in 1986-87.

Jose Mourinho hasn't a lost a home league match in February since 2002, when his then-Porto side lost 3-2 to Beira Mar in the Portuguese top flight (W19, D5).

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield have lost their last four league matches and conceded 12 goals in the process.

They are without a win in seven Premier League games and have claimed just two victories from their last 14 matches.

Huddersfield have taken just nine points from the last possible 42.

The Terriers have scored in just three of their 12 away league fixtures.

Huddersfield have exactly the same record as they did after 25 matches when they were last top flight season in 1971-72; they went on to finish bottom and were relegated.

The last 19 clubs to play their first Premier League match at Old Trafford have all lost - the exception being Derby County's famous Paulo Wanchope-inspired 3-2 win in April 1997.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 10% Probability of home win: 86% Probability of away win: 4%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.