Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United

Glenn Murray has scored Brighton's last three goals in all competitions

TEAM NEWS

Brighton captain Bruno has been passed fit after missing the last three matches with a back issue.

Loan signing Leonardo Ulloa could start for the Seagulls but new signing Jurgen Locadia is not match fit after a hamstring injury.

West Ham's Michail Antonio may return after being dropped for disciplinary reasons in midweek.

Arthur Masuaku is suspended but Jose Fonte and Winston Reid could feature after injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: "The return of Leo Ulloa to Brighton could prove one of the best signings of the window.

"Back on loan at the club where he scored 26 goals in 58 games and is hugely popular, he can cure their current scoring blight. Just seven goals and one win in 14 league games is relegation form. This is a must-win game.

"West Ham can't afford to lose either. Injuries have left their squad weak. But under David Moyes their resolve is strong.

"Given their problems, it's strange they sent three players out on loan and sold Andre Ayew. It's also a big step up for Jordan Hugill.

"Ulloa is the key here."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "At home would probably be the disappointment that we haven't picked up more wins.

"We have just seen Swansea pick up two outstanding results at home [against Liverpool and Arsenal) that most people probably wouldn't have expected.

"Would they have been able to do that away from home? It would have been a lot harder. Home form will play the biggest part of this end of the season."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It will be a while until we see David Moyes' side at full strength because of the injury problems they have.

That is one of the reasons I am going for a Brighton win here. The Seagulls have been struggling when they play away, and their home form is what is going to give them a chance of staying up, so this game is very important.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v NFL stars Emmanuel Sanders and Josh Norman

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton are looking to do a league double over West Ham for the first time.

The Hammers won 1-0 on their last trip to Brighton, back in October 2011 in a Championship game.

But the Seagulls have won both of their previous home top-flight matches with West Ham, in the 1981-82 and 1982-83 seasons.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton are yet to win in the league in 2018 (D2, L2).

They could go winless in their opening five league matches of a calendar year for the first time since 1998, when they failed to win any of their first nine fourth-tier fixtures.

The Seagulls have won only one of their last 14 league fixtures (D6, L7).

They have lost only three of their 12 home league matches this season (W3, D6). The only teams to beat them are Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Brighton have scored just five goals in their last 13 Premier League games, failing to find the net on nine occasions in that run.

West Ham United

West Ham are unbeaten in their last six Premier League matches (W4, D2).

The Hammers could remain unbeaten in their opening six top-flight matches of the calendar year for the first time since 1974, when they did not lose any of their first 10.

They have already lost three Premier League games against newly-promoted sides this season: twice against Newcastle, once against Brighton.

West Ham have taken eight points from their last four away games, as many as in their previous 15 combined.

Brighton will be the 40th different opponent David Moyes has faced in the Premier League - the only club he has failed to beat are his former club Everton.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 44% Probability of away win: 29%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.