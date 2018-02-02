Bournemouth v Stoke City

Callum Wilson has scored four goals in his last six league games

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth full-back Adam Smith will miss a second consecutive match with a thigh problem.

Tyrone Mings and Jemain Defoe remain long-term absentees with respective back and ankle injuries.

Stoke will assess new signing Badou Ndiaye after his first training session with the club on Friday.

New loan signing Konstantinos Stafylidis could make his debut after being an unused substitute in the midweek draw with Watford.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Roder: "Bournemouth's magnificent 3-0 victory at Chelsea on Wednesday lifted them up to 10th in the Premier League.

"However, such is the congestion in the bottom half of the table that the Cherries are only five points above the relegation zone.

"Stoke moved out of the bottom three after their goalless draw with Watford, having taken four points from two matches under new manager Paul Lambert.

"Both those fixtures were at home, so this is the first away match for Lambert - and Stoke go into it with the worst away record in the Premier League this season."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "We've been in really good form. Confidence has returned to the group. The manner of the performances against Arsenal and Chelsea was very strong.

"Stoke have changed their system and mentality slightly and the signs look good for them after their opening two games under [Paul] Lambert."

Stoke City manager Paul Lambert: "Eddie [Howe] has had good continuity [at Bournemouth], which has helped them, his players know each other inside out, they have a good team spirit and they are a good side collectively.

"We can only worry about ourselves, and focus on doing what we know we can do. There is no doubt that we can go down there and win the game."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Stoke picked up another point against Watford in midweek, making it four points in two games for new manager Paul Lambert.

I have a feeling he will set Stoke up to pick up another point here.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth are yet to beat Stoke at home in the Premier League, with one draw and a defeat.

However, the Cherries beat Stoke at the Britannia Stadium earlier this season, with two goals in 133 seconds securing victory.

Stoke have won just one of their last seven league visits to the Vitality Stadium (D3, L3), a 3-1 victory in February 2016.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth are vying to go seven games without defeat in the Premier League for the first time. They've won three and drawn three of their last six.

They could also begin a calendar year with a five-match unbeaten league run for the first time since 2001, when they were in the third tier.

The Cherries haven't won any of their last 11 home matches in February in all competitions (D4, L7).

Callum Wilson has been involved in six goals in his last six Premier League games, with four goals and two assists.

Stoke City

Stoke have taken four points from two matches under new manager Paul Lambert and are yet to concede a goal.

The Potters haven't kept three clean sheets in a row since November 2015.

However, Stoke have conceded 50 goals in the Premier League this season, more than any other side.

This is Lambert's first away league fixture as Stoke manager. He lost his final five Premier League away matches in charge of Aston Villa, without his team scoring.

Peter Crouch is one short of becoming Stoke's outright all-time leading scorer in the Premier League. He is currently level with Jon Walters on 43 goals.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 48% Probability of away win: 26%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.