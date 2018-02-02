Leicester City v Swansea City

Leicester's Riyad Mahrez has not turned up to training for four days in a row

TEAM NEWS

Leicester are likely to again be without want-away winger Riyad Mahrez, who handed in a transfer request earlier in the week.

Captain Wes Morgan remains out with a hamstring injury.

Swansea's deadline-day signing Andre Ayew will have a scan on his hamstring injury to assess his availability.

Loan signing Andy King is unable to play against his parent club, while Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches remains out with a muscle problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "It's highly unlikely that Riyad Mahrez will feature, but we've heard his name enough this week so let's focus on those who want to and will play a part.

"Claude Puel has led Leicester from 18th to eighth, and Carlos Carvalhal has started impressively at Swansea. Both appointments raised eyebrows, but the clubs' decision makers - at this stage at least - deserve credit.

"Swansea chiefs dipped into their credit to fund the re-signing of Andre Ayew on Wednesday.

"He last played in the same club side as brother Jordan for Marseille in November 2013. Now the 'Sons of Pele' follow in the illustrious footsteps of Ivor and Len Allchurch and Cliff and Bryn Jones as brothers in the same Swansea team."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal: "Leicester are a very strong team and I think it will be the hardest game we have played since I arrived.

"They have good balance in their team when they are attacking and defending and they have good organisation."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Swansea got a cracking win over Arsenal on Tuesday, and they played extremely well to get it.

They have given themselves a fighting chance of staying up, which is something I did not see coming, but I think their revival might hit a little blip here.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have won on the last five occasions they have hosted Swansea.

They have also won five of the last six Premier League meetings between the sides - but lost the most recent fixture 2-1 earlier this season.

There hasn't been a drawn result between these two teams in the last 14 meetings in all competitions.

Leicester City

Leicester are unbeaten at home since mid-December, winning their last three in all competitions without conceding a goal.

The Foxes could win their opening three top-flight home fixtures of a calendar year for the first time since 1977.

Leicester have scored 35 goals from their 247 shots this season - only Manchester City have been more efficient.

Jamie Vardy has scored five goals in his last eight games in all competitions, with three of those coming from the penalty spot.

Since the beginning of 2016-17, Riyad Mahrez has missed only three of Leicester's Premier League matches. They lost all three.

Swansea City

Swansea are looking to win three Premier League matches in a row for the first time since the end of last season.

They have picked up 10 points from a possible 15 since Carlos Carvalhal took charge (W3, D1, L1).

The Swans have attempted 203 shots in this season's Premier League, fewer than any other side.

Swansea are one of two clubs not to have been awarded a penalty in this season's Premier League.

Lukasz Fabianski is the only goalkeeper to have made more than 100 saves in this season's top flight.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 23% Probability of home win: 62% Probability of away win: 16%

