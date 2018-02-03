National League
Tranmere15:00Ebbsfleet
Venue: Prenton Park

Tranmere Rovers v Ebbsfleet United

Match report to follow later.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield3116873933656
2Aldershot311510649321755
3Wrexham311411635241153
4Sutton United3015784435952
5Tranmere31149848301851
6Dover311312643261751
7Bromley31148953371650
8Boreham Wood311311745321350
9Fylde31139954391548
10Dag & Red31129104840845
11Ebbsfleet31101384136543
12Eastleigh31101384948143
13Maidenhead United311011104243-141
14Gateshead3091383831740
15Woking31116144048-839
16Maidstone United31911113848-1038
17Leyton Orient3198143946-735
18Hartlepool31810133545-1034
19Halifax31810133243-1134
20Barrow29710123640-431
21Solihull Moors3186173246-1430
22Chester31512142751-2427
23Guiseley29410152754-2722
24Torquay3149182552-2721
