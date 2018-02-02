National League
Guiseley15:00Wrexham
Venue: Nethermoor Park

Guiseley v Wrexham

Wrexham striker Scott Quigley is an injury doubt for the visit to Guiseley and will need to be assessed ahead of the trip to West Yorkshire.

However, defender James Jennings has recovered from a bruised hip and can play, while Olly Marx and Mark Carrington remain out with injuries.

Guiseley midfielder Will Hatfield is closing in on a return from groin surgery but is unlikely to feature against Dean Keates' side.

The Lions have not won yet this year.

Saturday 3rd February 2018

  • GuiseleyGuiseley15:00WrexhamWrexham
  • FyldeAFC Fylde15:00EastleighEastleigh
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
  • TorquayTorquay United15:00BarrowBarrow
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield3116873933656
2Aldershot311510649321755
3Wrexham311411635241153
4Sutton United3015784435952
5Tranmere31149848301851
6Dover311312643261751
7Bromley31148953371650
8Boreham Wood311311745321350
9Fylde31139954391548
10Dag & Red31129104840845
11Ebbsfleet31101384136543
12Eastleigh31101384948143
13Maidenhead United311011104243-141
14Gateshead3091383831740
15Woking31116144048-839
16Maidstone United31911113848-1038
17Leyton Orient3198143946-735
18Hartlepool31810133545-1034
19Halifax31810133243-1134
20Barrow29710123640-431
21Solihull Moors3186173246-1430
22Chester31512142751-2427
23Guiseley29410152754-2722
24Torquay3149182552-2721
