Guiseley v Wrexham

Wrexham striker Scott Quigley is an injury doubt for the visit to Guiseley and will need to be assessed ahead of the trip to West Yorkshire.

However, defender James Jennings has recovered from a bruised hip and can play, while Olly Marx and Mark Carrington remain out with injuries.

Guiseley midfielder Will Hatfield is closing in on a return from groin surgery but is unlikely to feature against Dean Keates' side.

The Lions have not won yet this year.