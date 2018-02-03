Falkirk v Livingston
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|St Mirren
|23
|16
|3
|4
|43
|24
|19
|51
|2
|Dundee Utd
|22
|12
|4
|6
|30
|26
|4
|40
|3
|Livingston
|21
|10
|6
|5
|33
|24
|9
|36
|4
|Dunfermline
|22
|9
|6
|7
|38
|26
|12
|33
|5
|Queen of Sth
|22
|9
|6
|7
|37
|31
|6
|33
|6
|Morton
|21
|8
|7
|6
|30
|21
|9
|31
|7
|Inverness CT
|23
|8
|6
|9
|30
|28
|2
|30
|8
|Falkirk
|22
|5
|8
|9
|23
|35
|-12
|23
|9
|Dumbarton
|22
|4
|8
|10
|15
|30
|-15
|20
|10
|Brechin
|22
|0
|4
|18
|17
|51
|-34
|4
