Dumbarton 1-0 Brechin City

Second-bottom Dumbarton moved to within six points of Inverness Caledonian Thistle by beating Brechin City.

Dimitris Froxylias struck following Andy Stirling's pass to give the Sons the lead before half-time.

Stirling had already fired wide during the opening exchanges and Liam Dick had an effort blocked for the hosts.

Brechin - bottom of the table and without a league win this season - were unable to convert some late pressure into a clear chance.

They slip 20 points adrift with 10 fixtures remaining and both they and Dumbarton have played a game more than Inverness.

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 1Gallacher
  • 12Wardrop
  • 4Dowie
  • 55Barr
  • 22Dick
  • 20FroxyliasSubstituted forStewartat 86'minutes
  • 14Hutton
  • 6Carswell
  • 25Stirling
  • 23RussellSubstituted forNisbetat 65'minutes
  • 21HandlingSubstituted forBurtat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Gallagher
  • 9Stewart
  • 15Hill
  • 19Ewings
  • 24Nisbet
  • 30Wilson
  • 31Burt

Brechin

  • 19O'Neil
  • 29Smith
  • 20Crighton
  • 17GadzhalovSubstituted forFuscoat 20'minutesBooked at 52mins
  • 16Morrison
  • 7TappingBooked at 81mins
  • 6DaleSubstituted forGrahamat 77'minutes
  • 11Watt
  • 15SparkBooked at 67mins
  • 22Mackin
  • 18OrsiBooked at 30minsSubstituted forLayneat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Costello
  • 4Fusco
  • 8Graham
  • 10Layne
  • 25Storie
Referee:
Alan Newlands
Attendance:
403

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home12
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home4
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Dumbarton 1, Brechin City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dumbarton 1, Brechin City 0.

Attempt missed. Andy Stirling (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Sean Crighton (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Stewart (Dumbarton).

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Mark Stewart replaces Dimitris Froxylias.

Attempt saved. Andy Stirling (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Callum Tapping (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Callum Tapping (Brechin City).

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Craig Barr.

Craig Barr (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gary Fusco (Brechin City).

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Andy Dowie.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Finn Graham replaces James Dale.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Liam Burt replaces Daniel Handling.

Attempt missed. Andy Stirling (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Andy Dowie (Dumbarton) header from very close range is just a bit too high.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Euan Smith.

Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).

Dylan Mackin (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Euan Spark (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Delay in match Dimitris Froxylias (Dumbarton) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Kevin Nisbet replaces Iain Russell.

Foul by Craig Barr (Dumbarton).

Gary Fusco (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Gary Fusco.

Dimitris Froxylias (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Euan Spark (Brechin City).

Attempt saved. Isaac Layne (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Isaac Layne replaces Kalvin Orsi.

Attempt missed. Dylan Mackin (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).

Euan Spark (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Daniel Handling (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by James Dale (Brechin City).

Attempt missed. Dimitris Froxylias (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Sam Wardrop (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Booking

Gary Fusco (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Daniel Handling (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren27193549282160
2Livingston27148544281650
3Dundee Utd2413473429543
4Morton28119838281042
5Dunfermline27108940301038
6Queen of Sth2710894037338
7Falkirk2789103140-933
8Inverness CT2586113031-130
9Dumbarton2659121632-1624
10Brechin2604221857-394
View full Scottish Championship table

