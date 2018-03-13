Dumbarton 1-0 Brechin City

From the section

Second-bottom Dumbarton moved to within six points of Inverness Caledonian Thistle by beating Brechin City.

Dimitris Froxylias struck following Andy Stirling's pass to give the Sons the lead before half-time.

Stirling had already fired wide during the opening exchanges and Liam Dick had an effort blocked for the hosts.

Brechin - bottom of the table and without a league win this season - were unable to convert some late pressure into a clear chance.

They slip 20 points adrift with 10 fixtures remaining and both they and Dumbarton have played a game more than Inverness.