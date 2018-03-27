Scottish Championship
Inverness CT1Dundee Utd0

Inverness CT 1-0 Dundee United

Inverness celebrate
Aaron Doran (far left) got the winning goal for Inverness

Inverness Caledonian Thistle boosted their faint promotion hopes and in the process dented Dundee United's bid for a return to the top flight.

Aaron Doran's first-half strike gave Caley Thistle victory against the Tangerines in the Highlands.

John Robertson's side are now 11 points behind United, who occupy the final play-off berth.

However, Inverness, who won the Challenge Cup on Saturday, have played a game less than United.

United - relegated in 2016, a year before Inverness - have two games in hand over third-placed Greenock Morton, who are a point ahead.

Paul Sturrock
Former manager Paul Sturrock, back at United in a coaching and scouting role, watches on from the stand

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 28Ridgers
  • 22McKay
  • 5Warren
  • 23Donaldson
  • 3TremarcoBooked at 33mins
  • 7Polworth
  • 11VigursBooked at 90mins
  • 24TraffordSubstituted forChalmersat 81'minutes
  • 8AustinSubstituted forMackayat 60'minutesBooked at 65mins
  • 14Oakley
  • 10Doran Cogan

Substitutes

  • 1Esson
  • 4Chalmers
  • 16Calder
  • 17Seedorf
  • 18Elbouzedi
  • 20Bell
  • 27Mackay

Dundee Utd

  • 25Lewis
  • 14Edjenguele
  • 2MurdochBooked at 73mins
  • 91Mohsni
  • 29Ralston
  • 16Flood
  • 10FraserSubstituted forLyngat 60'minutes
  • 12StantonSubstituted forKingat 80'minutes
  • 17Robson
  • 8McDonaldBooked at 52mins
  • 9MikkelsenSubstituted forSmithat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Durnan
  • 11King
  • 15Slater
  • 21Mehmet
  • 24Gillespie
  • 28Smith
  • 58Lyng
Referee:
Greg Aitken
Attendance:
2,328

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home9
Away4
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Inverness CT 1, Dundee United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Inverness CT 1, Dundee United 0.

Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).

William Edjenguele (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).

William Edjenguele (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Emil Lyng (Dundee United) header from the left side of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).

Matthew Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Matthew Smith.

Foul by Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT).

Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Joe Chalmers replaces Charlie Trafford.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Billy King replaces Samuel Stanton.

Attempt missed. Matthew Smith (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).

Matthew Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United).

Attempt missed. Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) header from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Bilel Mohsni.

Attempt saved. Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT).

Jamie Robson (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Bilel Mohsni (Dundee United).

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Harry Lewis.

Attempt saved. Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Aaron Doran.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Daniel Mackay replaces Nathan Austin.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Emil Lyng replaces Scott Fraser.

Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).

Willo Flood (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Gary Warren (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott McDonald (Dundee United).

Booking

Scott McDonald (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren29213556292766
2Livingston291410547311652
3Morton301210840281246
4Dundee Utd2813693835345
5Dunfermline301110944311343
6Queen of Sth30119104745242
7Inverness CT2797113232034
8Falkirk28810103140-934
9Dumbarton2869131937-1827
10Brechin2904251965-464
View full Scottish Championship table

