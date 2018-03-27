Inverness CT 1-0 Dundee United

From the section

Aaron Doran (far left) got the winning goal for Inverness

Inverness Caledonian Thistle boosted their faint promotion hopes and in the process dented Dundee United's bid for a return to the top flight.

Aaron Doran's first-half strike gave Caley Thistle victory against the Tangerines in the Highlands.

John Robertson's side are now 11 points behind United, who occupy the final play-off berth.

However, Inverness, who won the Challenge Cup on Saturday, have played a game less than United.

United - relegated in 2016, a year before Inverness - have two games in hand over third-placed Greenock Morton, who are a point ahead.

Former manager Paul Sturrock, back at United in a coaching and scouting role, watches on from the stand