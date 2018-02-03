Peterhead v Montrose
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Montrose
|23
|14
|5
|4
|34
|24
|10
|47
|2
|Peterhead
|21
|15
|1
|5
|56
|26
|30
|46
|3
|Stenhousemuir
|21
|10
|5
|6
|35
|27
|8
|35
|4
|Stirling
|21
|10
|3
|8
|39
|28
|11
|33
|5
|Elgin
|21
|10
|3
|8
|35
|36
|-1
|33
|6
|Annan Athletic
|22
|8
|7
|7
|27
|20
|7
|31
|7
|Berwick
|21
|7
|3
|11
|19
|37
|-18
|24
|8
|Clyde
|20
|4
|8
|8
|24
|33
|-9
|20
|9
|Edinburgh City
|21
|5
|3
|13
|18
|34
|-16
|18
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|21
|1
|6
|14
|11
|33
|-22
|9