Liverpool's Andy Firth joins Chester on loan for rest of season
-
- From the section Chester
Chester have signed goalkeeper Andy Firth on loan from Liverpool for the rest of the season.
Firth, 21, has been regularly involved with Liverpool's under-23 squad but has not made a first-team appearance.
The Blues released goalkeeper Alex Lynch, who has played 14 league games for the club this season, from his contract on Friday.
Financially-troubled Chester, who are 22nd in the National League, face Maidenhead United away on Saturday.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.