BBC to show Celtic v Partick Thistle in Scottish Cup fifth round

Partick Thistle lost 2-1 to Celtic on Tuesday

BBC Scotland will broadcast live television coverage of Celtic v Partick Thistle in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

The match between the Glasgow rivals will be played on Saturday 10 February with a 12:15 GMT kick-off.

There will be five more ties played later that day.

The Scottish FA has also announced Ayr United v Fraserburgh or Rangers (14:30) and Aberdeen v Dundee United (16:30) will take place on 11 February.

There will be BBC Radio Scotland coverage of all eight fifth-round ties.

Four fourth-round ties are still to be resolved with two rearranged fixtures and two replays scheduled for next week.

A third attempt at playing Albion Rovers v St Johnstone is pencilled in for Monday, with the postponed Fraserburgh v Rangers tie set for Wednesday.

Formartine United meet Highland League rivals Cove Rangers on Tuesday, the same evening as the replay between Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Dundee.