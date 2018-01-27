BBC to show Celtic v Partick Thistle in Scottish Cup fifth round

Partick Thistle and Celtic players
Partick Thistle lost 2-1 to Celtic on Tuesday

BBC Scotland will broadcast live television coverage of Celtic v Partick Thistle in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

The match between the Glasgow rivals will be played on Saturday 10 February with a 12:15 GMT kick-off.

There will be five more ties played later that day.

The Scottish FA has also announced Ayr United v Fraserburgh or Rangers (14:30) and Aberdeen v Dundee United (16:30) will take place on 11 February.

There will be BBC Radio Scotland coverage of all eight fifth-round ties.

Four fourth-round ties are still to be resolved with two rearranged fixtures and two replays scheduled for next week.

A third attempt at playing Albion Rovers v St Johnstone is pencilled in for Monday, with the postponed Fraserburgh v Rangers tie set for Wednesday.

Formartine United meet Highland League rivals Cove Rangers on Tuesday, the same evening as the replay between Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Dundee.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish football