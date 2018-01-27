Saturday's Scottish Championship games
-
- From the section Scottish
Live updates followed by match reports from Saturday's Scottish Championship games.
Live updates followed by match reports from Saturday's Scottish Championship games.
Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon finds the "speculation, rumour and innuendo" of the January transfer window frustrating.
Dundee manager Neil McCann says the club have rejected "a low bid" from Celtic for defender Jack Hendry.
Rangers boss Graeme Murty confirms Danny Wilson has undergone a medical with Colorado Rapids.
The stories on the back pages of today's Scottish newspapers
Play our Scottish Premiership Predictor game, which allows you to create leagues with friends, family and work colleagues.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland
SPFL updates, Sat 27 Jan, 14:00 GMT, BBC Radio Scotland (FM)
Scottish Premiership, Sat 27 Jan, 15:00 GMT, BBC Radio Scotland (MW)
Scottish Cup & SPFL results, Sat 27 Jan, 16:30 GMT, BBC One Scotland
More football related laughs, Sat 27 Jan, 17:30 GMT, BBC Radio Scotland
Scottish Premiership, Sat 27 Jan, 18:00 GMT, BBC Alba
Scottish Premiership, Sun 28 Jan, 14:00 GMT, BBC Radio Scotland
Scottish Premiership highlights, Sun 28 Jan, 18:00 GMT, BBC Two Scotland