David Raven: Wrexham sign former Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender

David Raven has a place in Inverness Caledonian Thistle folklore as the man whose goal sent them into their first Scottish Cup final

Wrexham have signed defender David Raven until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old is a free agent after failing to agree new terms with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Raven joined the Scottish Championship club from Tranmere Rovers in June 2012 and scored the goal against Celtic in 2015 which clinched their spot in the Scottish Cup final for the first time.

The full-back was eligible for Wrexham's National League game against Tranmere on Saturday.