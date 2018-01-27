David Raven: Wrexham sign former Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender
-
- From the section Wrexham
Wrexham have signed defender David Raven until the end of the season.
The 32-year-old is a free agent after failing to agree new terms with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
Raven joined the Scottish Championship club from Tranmere Rovers in June 2012 and scored the goal against Celtic in 2015 which clinched their spot in the Scottish Cup final for the first time.
The full-back was eligible for Wrexham's National League game against Tranmere on Saturday.