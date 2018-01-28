Scott McKenna: Dons tell Hull City that defender is not for sale - McInnes

Scott McKenna scored twice as Aberdeen beat Kilmarnock 3-1

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has "reinforced the message" to Hull City that defender Scott McKenna is not for sale.

McInnes was full of praise for the 21-year-old who scored a wonder goal as Aberdeen defeated Kilmarnock 3-1.

Aberdeen have already rejected three bids from the English Championship club, with the transfer window closing in four days.

"The phone is off the hook regarding him for the next few days," he said.

"We spoke to Hull again yesterday [Friday] and reinforced the message that he won't be sold, certainly not in this window."

'Overall game is magnificent'

Hull manager Nigel Adkins revealed his interest in the Scotland under-21 international after his side's 0-0 draw with Reading last weekend.

McKenna played a crucial part in Aberdeen's win over Kilmarnock after they trailed to Kris Boyd's first-half goal - the centre-half's header being knocked over the line by Adam Rooney before three minutes later scoring a 40-yard contender for goal of the season.

McInnes told BBC Scotland: "You need moments of quality and (Niall) McGinn lit the game up for the whole of the second half, and I thought McKenna's second was absolutely top drawer.

"It's all of 40 yards and it's still gathering speed as it hits the back of the net.

"He's doing himself no harm, he's in a good place, his overall game is magnificent. People remember the strike but I thought he was outstanding, covering the ground, a young boy getting more and more confident with each game he plays. He's a constant threat at set-plays and there's a lot more to come from him.

"It reinforces the confidence in the boy to step in and take that shot on when no-one else in the ground thought it was the right decision."

Scott McKenna scored from 40 yards, his third goal this season, in Aberdeen's win over Kilmarnock

Saturday's win got Aberdeen back on track after the disappointing 2-0 defeat by their rivals for second place Rangers, with McGinn scoring on his first start since returning to the club, and goalkeeper Danny Rogers and Manchester City's Chidi Nwakali making their first Pittodrie appearances.

And McInnes reserved some praise for Rogers, 23, who has been given his first team chance following the long-term injury to Joe Lewis, who is set to be missing for up to two months following cruciate ligament damage.

"He made a really good save at 3-1 and I thought he was very tidy with his work throughout," said the Dons boss.