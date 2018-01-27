Welsh Cup: Penydarren shock Pontypridd in Welsh Cup

Penydarren, the lowest-ranked team in the competition, are through to the Welsh Cup quarter-finals after winning 2-1 at Pontypridd.

Merthyr Tydfil-based Penydarren are in Welsh football's fifth tier and their win came at a team a rung above them.

Penydarren will go into Monday's draw alongside Welsh Premier League leaders The New Saints.

Bangor City, Connah's Quay Nomads, Carmarthen Town and Newtown are also through to the last eight.

If Llandudno beat Ruthin in Saturday's late kick-off, Penydarren will be the only team outside Welsh domestic football's top tier in the quarter-finals.

Cardiff Met were the only top-tier team to bow out in the fourth round, losing 1-0 at home to Welsh Premier League rivals Aberystwyth.

FAW Welsh Cup fourth round results

Friday, 26 January

Caenarfon Town 1-3 The New Saints

Saturday, 27 January

Llanrhaedr-ym-Mochnant 2-3 Bangor City

Pontypridd Town 1-2 Penyddarren Boys and Girls FC

Flint 1-1 Newtown (3-4 on pens)

Connah's Quay Nomads 3-1 Porthmadog

Cardiff Met 0-1 Aberystwyth

Airbus 1-4 Carmarthen

Llandudno v Ruthin Town (17:15 GMT)