St Johnstone 1-3 Partick Thistle: Tommy Wright ready to ring changes

Partick Thistle's Ryan Edwards rounded off the scoring at McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright says he has "big decisions to make" after losing 3-1 to Partick Thistle in Perth.

It was Saints' eighth consecutive home league game without a win, with the frustrated manager adding: "It's obvious we need to freshen things up."

He told BBC Scotland: "You could say the gloves are off.

"It's the first time since I've been here that I couldn't go in and see the players after the game, because all hell might have broken loose."

Wright explained that he would address his squad once he had "calmed down a bit".

It was Partick Thistle's first away Premiership victory of the season and they were put on track by Steven Lawless's goal in the 13th minute.

David Wotherspoon thought he had equalised but it was disallowed for an infringement referee Gavin Duncan spotted in the box.

Conor Sammon extended the Jags' lead after the break and Ryan Edwards sealed the three points in added time.

Saints had been given brief hope through Liam Craig's penalty.

"It's very frustrating," said Wright. "We put ourselves under so much pressure with how we started the game again - on the back foot. We can't go 15 minutes at the start of a game without conceding a goal, particularly at home.

"It's been all season and the players haven't learned so I'm going to have to make big decisions. There are young players that I might have to throw in because maybe I've been a bit loyal to too many for too long.

"The referee makes a ridiculous decision. I don't know why he disallows David Wotherspoon's goal. There was nobody protesting from Partick Thistle. But overall we weren't good enough.

"We've got three or four days of the transfer window so hopefully we can get some more people in. We'll have to see but if we get someone hopefully they'll give us a boost."

New St Johnstone striker David McMillan was withdrawn after picking up a knock

St Johnstone striker David McMillan made his debut off the bench but only last 21 minutes before sustaining an injury while winning the penalty.

"He landed awkwardly on his leg and it's a hamstring injury rather than the facial injury," said Wright.

"We'll have to assess that. Zander Clark and Stefan Scougall also got knocks.

"Scott Tanser couldn't make the warm-up, which is disappointing. It's a player's responsibility, really, and Scott probably had something this week and hasn't mentioned it. There are a number of things today I'm not particularly happy about."

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald was delighted to record their first away league win in 17 attempts.

"I thought we were outstanding right from the word go," he said.

"We moved the ball quickly and caught St Johnstone a little bit cold with our start.

"Psychologically, not winning away in the league wasn't playing too much on our minds because we'd had a couple of good away cup wins at tough venues, but you want to get that off your back.

"Conor Sammon is on fire. He was a real handful today. He's taken his chance. Our bench was strong today and Ryan Edwards came on and made a right difference."