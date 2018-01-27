Daryl Murphy: Nottingham Forest striker retires from Republic of Ireland duty

Daryl Murphy has been a regular starter in Martin O'Neill's Republic of Ireland team

Republic of Ireland striker Daryl Murphy has announced his retirement from international football.

Nottingham Forest forward Murphy, 34, won 33 caps for his country and scored three goals.

Waterford native Murphy said on his twitter account that it had been a "hard decision to make".

"I would just like to thank all the fans for all their support and I hope the best for the future," said Murphy, who made his Republic debut in 2007.

After earning his first cap during Steve Staunton's reign, the much-travelled Murphy was out of favour during most of Giovanni Trapattoni's stint as Republic boss before being recalled by Martin O'Neill in 2014.

Murphy has been a frequent starter for O'Neill's side since then with the manager keeping the faith with him even though his first international goal didn't come until his 24th appearance in September 2016, when he headed a late equaliser in their World Cup qualifier against Serbia in Belgrade.

O'Neill praises 'professional' Murphy

Speaking on Saturday, O'Neill praised Murphy's efforts for his country.

"Daryl did really well in the couple of years that I worked with him in the international set-up and he was always very professional," said the Republic boss.

"He got to play in two very big matches at Euro 2016 and I'm sure the Italian game in Lille will be a big memory for him when he looks back on his days with Ireland.

"I wish him all of the best, not just at club level, but whatever he chooses to do after that."

Murphy's two other international goals came in the side's qualifier win over Moldova last October. While he made his final Republic appearance in the 5-1 World Cup play-off second-leg hammering by Denmark a month later.