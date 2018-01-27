Sunday's back pages 27 Jan From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/42849336 Read more about sharing. The Star on Sunday reports that Manchester City and Manchester United are set to battle over Shakhtar star Fred The Sunday Express says that Real Madrid are ready to raid Spurs for Mauricio Pochettino and Harry Kane Former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique is set to take over at Chelsea, according to the Mail on Sunday Heading in youth games could be banned by Uefa, says the Sunday Telegraph whose photo features Newport County goalscorer Padraig Amond The Independent reports on the anger felt by managers David Moyes and Mauricio Pochettino