Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool's Adam Lallana is a doubt to face Tottenham, with manager Jurgen Klopp not willing to risk aggravating a recent thigh injury.

Virgil van Dijk is expected to play after being rested in midweek.

Tottenham's new signing Lucas Moura is unlikely to feature, having not trained in recent days because of his move.

Serge Aurier, Harry Winks and Toby Alderweireld could all be in contention following their return to full training after injuries.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "The 150th league meeting of these clubs could be something special, with both coming off the back of a very good week.

"In 74 played at Anfield, Spurs have incredibly only ever won six, but they've rarely travelled with as much belief in beating Liverpool on their own patch as this time.

"Their performance in beating the Reds 4-1 at Wembley in October was as good as I've ever seen Spurs play.

"Jurgen Klopp's side responded to that defeat by going 18 games unbeaten, and the signs at Huddersfield on Tuesday were of a team ready for another long run.

"Salah, Firmino, Mane. Son, Alli, Kane - and Eriksen.

"The rubbing of hands isn't to keep warm!"

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "We have a few nice options where we could make changes or not. The last game was good.

"Spurs were sharp and awake the whole game v Man United. You don't often keep United as far away from your goal as Spurs did in that game.

"It's the most similar game to playing City. When you play one of the best teams in the world you have to put in your best performance."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on Lucas Moura: "He was yesterday doing some tests with our sports science and medical staff.

"Today he's in Paris doing private things. We hope tomorrow [Saturday] he can start to work with the team. I don't want to say yes or no, but I don't believe it will be possible for him to be available.

"Our expectation and his is to try to help the team as soon as possible."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Liverpool owe them one, but I don't see them getting their own back on Sunday.

Spurs showed against Manchester United that they are in good shape at the moment and they have not lost since their defeat by Manchester City in December. I see that run continuing.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head to Head

Liverpool have only lost one of their last 23 home Premier League games against Spurs (W15, D7).

Tottenham haven't done the league double over Liverpool since 2010-11.

Liverpool

Liverpool are unbeaten in 14 Premier League games at Anfield (W8, D6).

They have gone 12 league home matches without defeat against fellow top-six clubs since a 1-0 defeat by Manchester United in January 2016 (W6, D6).

Mohamed Salah has scored 19 Premier League goals in 24 games this season. The fewest games needed by any player to register 20 Premier League goals for Liverpool was 27, achieved by Fernando Torres and Daniel Sturridge.

Roberto Firmino has scored eight goals and set up three more in 11 Premier League appearances since the start of December.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have earned seven points from their last three away games, having collected just one point from the previous available 15.

Their only defeat in the last 14 league and cup games was by 4-1 at Manchester City in December.

Spurs have benefited from three own goals in the Premier League this season, more than any other team.

Harry Kane has had a hand in six goals in six Premier League appearances against Liverpool, with four goals and two assists.

Kane has scored 18 goals in his last 13 Premier League away games.

Son Heung-min has seven goals in his last 14 games in all competitions.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 26% Probability of home win: 49% Probability of away win: 25%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.