Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Magath. Celtic, Rangers

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Felix Magath wants to succeed Gordon Strachan as Scotland manager. The German's agent says: "Felix can remember playing Scotland in the World Cup. Something has gone wrong with the national team and he would like to help fix that." (Sun On Sunday, print edition)

Celtic have suffered a double injury blow ahead of their upcoming Europa League clash against Zenit St Petersburg with Craig Gordon and Leigh Griffiths both sustaining knee and calf injuries in the victory against Hibernian. (Sunday Mail, print edition)

Rangers manager Graeme Murty fears a lost generation of Scottish footballers - unless Old Firm colt team plans are backed. (Sun on Sunday, print edition)

Walter Smith is the man to restore the fortunes of Scotland following Gordon Strachan's departure, according to former Rangers midfielder Steven Davis. "Walter would do an excellent job if he was interested in the role," says Davis. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has criticised the standard of refereeing in Scotland and claims some of the match officials don't know the rules. (Sunday Mail)