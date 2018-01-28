Furious Barry Gray demands Cliftonville response in Glenavon contest

Fourth-placed Cliftonville host third-placed Glenavon in Monday's game at Solitude

Cliftonville boss Barry Gray has demanded an improvement from his side in Monday's Premiership game against Glenavon after Friday's shock 6-4 defeat by bottom club Ballinamallard.

Gray described the Ferney Park display as a "complete and utter disgrace".

"The message (to the players) is very simple. Watch the door doesn't hit you on the way out," said Gray.

"It's proving the doubters right who said that the players here don't have the right mentality."

Gray added:"I don't want a reaction against Glenavon. I just want the team that we have been working with over the last couple of months to come back and play the game on Monday night."

The Reds boss said "none" of the players involved in Friday's game deserved to hold on their places for Monday's contest but he accepts that a complete overhaul of the team is unrealistic.

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton saw his side drop two points as they drew 3-3 at home against Warrenpoint Town but was not overly critical of his players' display.

Linfield-bound Joel Cooper came off the bench to score one of Glenavon's goals and is expected to again feature at Solitude.

Cooper has signed a pre-contract agreement which will see him moving to Windsor Park in the summer but Hamilton has suggested that the midfielder's switch could happen during the current transfer window if Linfield are prepared to part with Jordan Stewart.

"We've asked for Jordan Stewart in a swap and we've also offered cash on top of that to try and make that deal happen.

"Whether it does happen remains to be seen. It depends on how much Linfield want Joel."

However, Hamilton is content that Cooper will give his all for the club if he does remain at Mourneview Park for the remainder of the season.

"If Joel keeps playing like he did on Friday night, I'll have no problem with him. Footballers make their decisions and everybody is entitled to make their decisions."