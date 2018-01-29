BBC Sport - FA Cup Stories: A new era at Notts County after years of turmoil?

Are the good times coming back to Notts County?

BBC Sport follows Notts County fan Declan Weliczko to his team's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Swansea City.

After years of turmoil at Meadow Lane, the Magpies are flying high in League Two and fancy their chances of pulling off a famous FA Cup upset against the Premier League strugglers.

