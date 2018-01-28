Ross County 1-2 Rangers: Jason Cummings 'loving life' - Graeme Murty

Cummings (right) scored his first goal for Rangers, just five minutes after coming off the bench

Manager Graeme Murty welcomed Jason Cummings' first goal for Rangers after a 2-1 win at Ross County.

The striker doubled the visitors' lead with a deflected shot shortly after coming on as a second-half substitute.

His goal arrived during County's best spell, although there was still time for the Highlanders to tuck in a late penalty.

"I told Jason to go and get me a goal because we had just started to come under a bit of pressure," said Murty.

"He had a little bit of moan at Daniel Candeias for not laying him the ball before the goal.

"And he goes and finishes like that. You know what you're going to get from him, and from Alfredo [Morelos] as well. We have finishers at the club, we have options, and I think you saw bits from us that were very, very good.

"He's got that bit about him. You don't think the club is too big for him, you don't get that impression.

"You get the impression he is relishing and loving life at the moment, which is good. It's my task now as the manager to get all the squad like that."

Rangers, who took the lead when goalkeeper Aaron McCarey failed to keep out a shot from Candeias, moved back up to second place in the Premiership.

Murty's men were well on top during a slick first-half display but lost their grip after the interval.

Just as County were starting to grow in confidence, Cummings, on loan from Nottingham Forest, replaced Morelos and struck within five minutes.

Cummings' goal sparked a mini pitch invasion as dozens of fans spilled onto the pitch to join in the celebrations.

"Our support is phenomenal," said Murty. "They get excited, they want to celebrate with their heroes and Jason was the hero for them today. Obviously the players' safety has to come first."

'I'm 40 yards away and I felt it clearly hit his hand'

David Ngog pulled one back for the Staggies in stoppage time but manager Owen Coyle was again lamenting costly blunders as County slipped six points adrift at the foot of the table.

And he was convinced that his side should have been awarded a penalty before Cummings scored when a Ross Draper header struck the arm of David Bates.

Ross County scored with a late penalty but thought they should have had a spot-kick earlier

"At this level, we can't make the number of individual errors we had," Coyle told BBC Scotland.

"Aaron McCarey is a very good goalkeeper and a great lad but he'll be hurting about that. It's one he should have saved.

"Second half, for me, I thought we were the better team. We took care of the ball much better and put in some dangerous crosses.

"While we were dominating, Rangers would always be a threat on the counter-attack because of the quality and pace they have.

"We should have had a penalty at 1-0. Draper's header is on target and you know instantly when four or five of your players in that vicinity appeal straight away.

"I'm 40 yards away and I felt it clearly hit his hand."

Coyle, without a league win in 11 outings was pleased to see "a lot of heart and courage" and is confident about avoiding relegation.

"There are loads of games to go and we'll have teams that are in and around us to play twice," he said.

"Once we get guys like (Greg) Tansey, (Andrew) Davies and (Chris) Eagles back, we'll have competition for places and a good team that can win games. Momentum in this league changes very quickly."

"We'll decide our own destiny and from what I saw in the second half - if we bring that level of play - then there's no doubt we will win games and kick on from there."