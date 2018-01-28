Celtic close to agreeing 18-month loan deal with Chelsea winger Charly Musonda

Charly Musonda (left) has made seven first team appearances for Chelsea this season

Celtic are close to agreeing a deal to take Chelsea winger Charly Musonda on an 18-month loan.

The 21-year-old Belgian will hold talks with the Scottish champions in Glasgow on Monday.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was keen to tempt him north last summer, but Chelsea decided against the move.

Rodgers has made no secret of his desire to add more quality to his squad ahead of the Europa League tie against Zenit St Petersburg next month.

Musonda joined Chelsea in 2012 from Anderlecht along with his older brothers Tika and Lamisha, signing a contract extension in March 2015.

After a previous loan spell with Real Betis in Spain's La Liga he has broken into the Chelsea first team this season - scoring once in seven appearances.

However, all but two of those have been from the bench and he was an unused substitute in Sunday's 3-0 FA Cup win over Newcastle.