FA Cup: Fifth round draw will take place on Monday

The draw for the Emirates FA Cup fifth round proper will take place live on the BBC One Show on Monday evening from 19:20 GMT.

Fifth round ties will take place across the weekend of 17-18 February with winning clubs receiving £180,000.

League Two side Coventry City are guaranteed a place in the fifth round but it's Newport County who are the lowest-placed team in the draw.

Notts County, currently second in League Two, are also in the hat.

The draw will be made by Ruud Gullit, a former FA Cup-winning Chelsea manager, and former Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers midfielder Robbie Savage.

There are still nine Premier League teams left but Liverpool, Everton and Arsenal are among some of the big names which have been knocked out of the competition.

The draw ball numbers

1. West Bromwich Albion (Premier League)

2. Leicester City (Premier League)

3. Huddersfield Town (Premier League) OR Birmingham City (Championship)

4. Notts County (League Two) OR Swansea City (Premier League)

5. Manchester United (Premier League)

6. Sheffield Wednesday (Championship)

7. Cardiff City (Championship) OR Manchester City (Premier League)

8. Coventry City (League Two)

9. Millwall (Championship) OR Rochdale (League One)

10. Southampton (Premier League)

11. Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

12. Wigan Athletic (League One)

13. Hull City (Championship)

14. Newport County (League Two) OR Tottenham (Premier League)

15. Chelsea (Premier League) OR Newcastle United (Premier League)

16. Sheffield United (Championship)