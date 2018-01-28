Cardiff City: Ralls defends Bennett tackle on Sane

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Cardiff 0-2 Manchester City

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock and midfielder Joe Ralls defended left-back Joe Bennett after his dangerous foul on Manchester City's Leroy Sane.

Bennett was booked for the lunge during Cardiff's 2-0 FA Cup loss but was later sent off for a second yellow card.

City boss Pep Guardiola has called for referees to better protect players and says Sane could face up to a month out.

"He [Bennett] is a bit upset and it looks bad on the still but he didn't mean that at all," said Ralls.

"Sane is rapid, he's just trying to bring him down because he's probably going to score otherwise and it's one of those unfortunate things and hopefully Sane recovers as soon as possible."

With Cardiff trailing 2-0 shortly before half-time and Sane leading a City counter-attack, Bennett cynically brought the German winger down with a sliding tackle which caught him halfway up his shin.

Referee Lee Mason opted to show Bennett a yellow card but pundits such as former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson and ex-Cardiff defender Danny Gabbidon believed it should have been a red.

Bennett was eventually sent off for a foul on substitute Brahim Diaz in added time, though Cardiff manager Warnock does not think the tackle on Sane was malicious.

"They're so quick, that's the problem," said Warnock.

"With the movement and everything else, you think you're there and all of a sudden he's gone.

"I was disappointed he got sent off at the end, obviously he doesn't want to go to Leeds [Cardiff's next game in the Championship] because it was an absolutely pathetic challenge when on a booking.

"To do something like that I think is disrespectful to team-mates."