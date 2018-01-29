Boris Mathis: Everton striker joins Northampton Town on loan
- From the section Northampton
Northampton Town have signed French striker Boris Mathis on loan from Everton until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old joined the Premier League side in July from Metz, where he made two substitute appearances in Ligue 1 last term.
He came through Lyon's academy and is the eighth signing of the transfer window for the League One Cobblers.
"I want to come to prove and show Everton I can play in the first team," Mathis told BBC Radio Northampton.
"I'm fast and have good finishing, but I need to practise everything to be better."
