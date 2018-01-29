Boris Mathis: Everton striker joins Northampton Town on loan

Northampton are one place and three points above the League One drop zone

Northampton Town have signed French striker Boris Mathis on loan from Everton until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old joined the Premier League side in July from Metz, where he made two substitute appearances in Ligue 1 last term.

He came through Lyon's academy and is the eighth signing of the transfer window for the League One Cobblers.

"I want to come to prove and show Everton I can play in the first team," Mathis told BBC Radio Northampton.

"I'm fast and have good finishing, but I need to practise everything to be better."

