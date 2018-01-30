FC Halifax Town v Leyton Orient
-
- From the section Conference
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Macclesfield
|31
|16
|8
|7
|39
|33
|6
|56
|2
|Aldershot
|31
|15
|10
|6
|49
|32
|17
|55
|3
|Wrexham
|30
|14
|10
|6
|35
|24
|11
|52
|4
|Sutton United
|30
|15
|7
|8
|44
|35
|9
|52
|5
|Tranmere
|31
|14
|9
|8
|48
|30
|18
|51
|6
|Dover
|31
|13
|12
|6
|43
|26
|17
|51
|7
|Bromley
|31
|14
|8
|9
|53
|37
|16
|50
|8
|Boreham Wood
|31
|13
|11
|7
|45
|32
|13
|50
|9
|Fylde
|31
|13
|9
|9
|54
|39
|15
|48
|10
|Dag & Red
|31
|12
|9
|10
|48
|40
|8
|45
|11
|Ebbsfleet
|31
|10
|13
|8
|41
|36
|5
|43
|12
|Eastleigh
|31
|10
|13
|8
|49
|48
|1
|43
|13
|Maidenhead United
|31
|10
|11
|10
|42
|43
|-1
|41
|14
|Gateshead
|29
|9
|12
|8
|38
|31
|7
|39
|15
|Woking
|31
|11
|6
|14
|40
|48
|-8
|39
|16
|Maidstone United
|31
|9
|11
|11
|38
|48
|-10
|38
|17
|Hartlepool
|31
|8
|10
|13
|35
|45
|-10
|34
|18
|Halifax
|30
|8
|10
|12
|31
|41
|-10
|34
|19
|Leyton Orient
|30
|8
|8
|14
|37
|45
|-8
|32
|20
|Barrow
|29
|7
|10
|12
|36
|40
|-4
|31
|21
|Solihull Moors
|31
|8
|6
|17
|32
|46
|-14
|30
|22
|Chester
|31
|5
|12
|14
|27
|51
|-24
|27
|23
|Guiseley
|29
|4
|10
|15
|27
|54
|-27
|22
|24
|Torquay
|31
|4
|9
|18
|25
|52
|-27
|21
