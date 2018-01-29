Daniel Sturridge: Newcastle interested in loan deal for Liverpool striker

Liverpool signed Daniel Sturridge (right) from Chelsea in 2013 for an undisclosed fee reported to be about £12m

Premier League strugglers Newcastle are interested in signing Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge on loan.

Italian giants Inter Milan had been leading the race for the 28-year-old England international, who has only started five games this season.

Sturridge has yet to indicate whether he wants to move or wishes to remain at Anfield.

Spanish side Sevilla were also linked with Sturridge, but have not yet come up with a serious offer.

Inter had offered a "significant" loan fee which Liverpool were prepared to seriously consider.

The Italians were also prepared to pay Sturridge's wages, reported to be around £120,000 a week, and had opened discussions on a potential permanent move at the end of the season.

The former Chelsea striker wants to play more football to press his claims for a place in England's World Cup squad this summer.

Swans in for Markovic

Meanwhile, Swansea City and German side Wolfsburg are in talks with Liverpool over a deal to sign forward Lazar Markovic.

The 23-year-old Serbia international, a £20m signing from Benfica in the summer of 2014, has no future at Anfield under manager Jurgen Klopp and has failed to feature this season.

Permanent and temporary deals are under consideration for a player who has had loan spells at Fenerbahce, Sporting Lisbon and Hull City in recent seasons since falling out of favour.

Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow have also been linked with Markovic, who is hoping for a move before Wednesday's transfer deadline.