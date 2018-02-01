Otis Khan: Bristol Rovers close to signing Yeovil Town forward in January

Otis Khan has scored 12 league goals in 56 league appearances for Yeovil since 2016

Bristol Rovers were close to signing Yeovil Town's Otis Khan in the January transfer window, the League One club's manager Darrell Clarke has revealed.

An offer for the attacking midfielder, 22, was accepted by the Glovers, Clarke says, but Khan opted to stay at Yeovil.

The former Sheffield United and Barnsley youngster - who is serving a five-match ban for shoving a referee - has been with Yeovil since July 2016.

BBC Radio Bristol Sport reports another club also met Khan's release clause.

"A fee was agreed but the lad wanted to stay at Yeovil, so all the best to him. That's football," Rovers boss Clarke told BBC Radio Bristol.

"I'm happy with the business I've done, putting more balance in to the squad."

Rovers signed free agents Tony Craig and Kyle Bennett on Thursday, following their releases by Millwall and Portsmouth respectively.