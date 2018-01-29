Arthur Masuaku: West Ham defender gets six-game ban for spitting

West Ham will not contest Masuaku's red card

West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku will serve a mandatory six-game ban for spitting at an opponent, the Football Association has confirmed.

The Frenchman reacted to a challenge from Nick Powell in the Hammers' FA Cup loss to Wigan on Saturday.

Masuaku, 24, later issued an apology on social media, saying his actions were "unacceptable and out of character".

He will not be available for selection until West Ham host Manchester United at London Stadium on 18 March.

Hammers manager David Moyes - already without a number of players because of injury - described the incident as "despicable".

"[Masuaku] will deserve everything he gets and he will get something he deserves from us," he said.

The east Londoners are four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone and Masuaku will miss matches against Crystal Palace, Brighton, Watford, Liverpool, Swansea and Burnley.