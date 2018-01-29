George Taft: Cambridge United re-sign Mansfield defender on loan

George Taft made his last Cambridge appearance on New Year's Day

Cambridge United have re-signed centre-back George Taft on loan from fellow League Two side Mansfield until the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

It is the 24-year-old's third temporary spell with the U's, after loan deals in 2015 and the first half of this season.

He featured in the EFL Trophy for the Stags before playing 11 times for Cambridge this season, meaning he could not play for another club this term.

Ex-Burton man Taft will provide cover for injured defender Leon Legge.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.