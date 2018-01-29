Dundee's James Vincent joins Dunfermline Athletic on loan

James Vincent last played for Dundee in September

Dunfermline Athletic have signed out-of-favour Dundee midfielder James Vincent on loan.

The 28-year-old Englishman made the last of his five Dark Blues appearances this season in September.

Vincent, who joined the Scottish Premiership club after leaving Inverness Caledonian Thistle in summer 2016, is delighted with the move.

"The process has been on the go for a while, but glad to get it over the line," he told Dunfermline's website.

"It was an easy decision to sign. It's a massive club with ambitions to get into the Premiership."

Vincent began his career with Stockport County and joined Caley Thistle from Kidderminster Harriers in 2013.