Lazar Markovic: Swansea in talks with Liverpool over forward

Lazar Markovic in action for Liverpool against Swansea last season

Swansea and Bundesliga side Wolfsburg are in talks with Liverpool over a deal to sign forward Lazar Markovic.

The 23-year-old Serbian, a £20m signing by then manager Brendan Rodgers from Benfica in summer 2014, has no future at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp.

Swansea and Wolfsburg have opened talks over a transfer, with both permanent and loan deals under consideration.

Manager Carlos Carvalhal said Swansea would fight to the "last minute" to bring in players during this window.

Carvalhal would not confirm the approach for Markovic, saying: "He is one more name to add to the 37 we have talked about since the beginning of the transfer window."

Markovic has had loan spells at Fenerbahce, Sporting Lisbon and Hull City in recent seasons since falling from favour at Liverpool.

Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow have also been linked with Markovic, who is hoping for a move ‪before Wednesday's‬ transfer deadline to re-ignite his career.

Though he re-iterated his desire to draft in new players this week, Carvalhal refused to discuss any potential moves in or out of the club, including the likely departure of midfielder Roque Mesa, who is was an £11m recruit from Las Palmas in the summer.

Mesa, 28, is understood to be in Spain completing a loan move to Sevilla and the Swansea boss did at least admit the player is not currently training in Wales.

"Its official he is not here, but its not official whether he leaves or stays," he said.

Swans will 'fight' for new signings

Carvalhal said the club were prepared to work right up to Wednesday's 11pm deadline in order to bring in new players.

He said: "We don't wish to go to the last minute, but our position means we have to stay more to the last minute.

"I explained before, when you are in a position of trying to fight to be in the Premier League, not all the players want to come to the club because they don't want to fight in this situation, especially the good players. We must understand that."

But he said he understood the frustration of Swans' fans as the club enter the final few days of the window, so far having failed to sign a player.

"The reality is the market is not easy, the players are not easy to achieve. I am the leader, I must understand the situation and fight with the players I have," he said.

The Swans are still monitoring the fitness of Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches, who was injured in Saturday's 1-1 FA Cup fourth round draw at Notts County.

He is ruled out of tomorrow night's Premier League at home to Arsenal, but the club are still waiting to assess for how long he will be sidelined.