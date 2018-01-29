Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Man Utd would 'help' striker leave - Jose Mourinho

Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffered cruciate ligament damage in Manchester United's Europa League win over Anderlecht last April

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says the club will "create conditions" to help Zlatan Ibrahimovic leave if he wants.

It has been reported that the 36-year-old former Sweden striker is close to completing a move to MLS side LA Galaxy.

"If it's true and he wants a future at another club we are here to help," said Mourinho.

"But Zlatan told me he wants to recover and feel ready to help the team."

Ibrahimovic, who re-signed for United on a one-year deal in August, returned to action in November after recovering from a serious knee injury.

But he has made only six appearances since, and has not played since the 2-2 Premier League draw against Burnley on 25 December.

Mourinho said: "He's working hard to be fit. I wouldn't say he's injured.

"He is in a moment of trying to feel really ready for demands of Premier League football."

An LA Galaxy source told the BBC that reports linking the club to the veteran forward were "rumours at present".

Ibrahimovic initially joined United on a free transfer in July 2016 but was released the following summer after his season was ended prematurely by a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Mourinho described midfielder Marouane Fellaini as "a very important player for me" amid reports linking him with Stoke and Turkish club Galatasaray.

The 30-year-old Belgium international, whose contract expires this summer, rejected a new deal from United in September.

Moruinho said: "There is a desire to stay together. It is my desire, it is the board's desire, it is his desire.

"Are we going to agree? I don't know."